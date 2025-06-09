Board steps in as FSC navigates leadership changes

[Source: File]

The Fiji Sports Council is now operating under the oversight of its Board Executive Committee following recent leadership changes within the organisation.

FSC board member Peter Mazey confirmed that the Executive Committee has assumed responsibility for day-to-day operations after the termination of Acting Chief Executive Officer and Board Chair Gilbert Vakalalabure, along with Manager of Operations Litia Senibulu.

Mazey said both senior positions remain vacant at this stage, with no interim appointments made, as governance processes continue.

He added that discussions around the recruitment of a substantive chief executive officer are still ongoing, with the board expected to provide further updates once timelines and processes are finalised.

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The Fiji Sports Council has assured stakeholders that operations are continuing as normal while the board works through the transition period.