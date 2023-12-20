Big 2024 for chess

[Source: Fiji Chess Federation/Facebook]]

The Fiji Chess Federation has big plans for the future.

After successful tournaments this year, the sporting body is hoping to widen their horizon next season.

General Secretary Govind Arvind says that the sport is growing worldwide, which gives them a chance to prove themselves.

“So, like chess is growing worldwide. We are looking at three world championships in the next six years. The first one will be in Hungary next year. Then we have Uzbekistan in 2026. And then I’ve just heard that voltage federation has approved United Arab Emirates for 2028, so a lot is going to come. ”

Arvind adds that looking for participants won’t be a challenge anymore as they have been receiving a high number of interests wishing to join the federation.

Meanwhile, the National Chess Championship will end today.