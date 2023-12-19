Baselala levels up for new season

19-year-old made his debut for the Drua this year, Philip Baselala.

Being able to marshal his teammates on the field and controlling the pace of the team’s attack is something that Swire Shipping Fijian Drua halfback Philip Baselala enjoys more than anything.

The 19-year-old made his debut for the Drua this year at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva, where they defeated the Melbourne Rebels 38-28 in front of the home fans.

Baselala says he has developed more on his game since his memorable debut in April which he will look to exploit in the 2024 Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season.

“Especially fitness-wise, there is a big change in it. On the field, especially when I’m playing with my peers. I get more confident, I’m able to speak up more and do things that I couldn’t do during the season.”

Baselala says despite being the least experienced halfback on the roster, behind Flying Fijians Frank Lomani, Peni Matawalu and Simione Kuruvoli, he is learning as much as he can from the trio.

He adds being fourth on the halfback pecking order helps him to lift his game up every day.

The Fijian Drua will travel to Auckland to face the Blues in their opening Super Rugby Pacific match on February 24th.