Naivalu storms through to the final

Storm and dad Jovesa Naivalu

Former Olympian, Jovesa Naivalu is excited and also proud to see his daughter Storm Naivalu following his footsteps.

Naivalu who is also officiating in the Coca-Cola Games expressed that he always encouraged his daughter to enjoy the sport first.

“Very proud to see my daughters, my kids following the footpath. They are trying to live up to the level of what I have accomplished but I always tell them to try and enjoy yourself, don’t force yourself.”

Storm is representing Natabua High School and has qualified for the junior girls 100 meters finals today.

The upcoming Naivalu junior is hoping to create a massive storm on the tracks and take a medal back to the west.

Jovesa has played rugby for the US and also represented Fiji in athletics and its now surely a time for a new storm to strike.

He won a Bronze Medal at the IAAF World Junior Championships in Athletics held in 1996 in Sydney.