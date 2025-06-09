MBHS and SGS stand tall to retain Suva Zone 2 titles

[File Photo]

Defending champions Suva Grammar School and Marist Brothers High School have once again stamped their dominance, successfully retaining the girls and boys titles at the Suva Zone 2 Athletics Meet at HFC Stadium.

In the girls division, Suva Grammar proved too strong across the track and field, finishing on top with an impressive 25 gold, 17 silver and 18 bronze medals for a total of 60.

Their consistency across multiple events ensured they stayed ahead of a strong challenge from St Joseph’s Secondary School, who settled for second place with 14 gold, 15 silver and 10 bronze medals.

Lomary Secondary School completed the top three after a solid campaign, collecting 4 gold, 7 silver and 7 bronze medals to finish with 18 overall.

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Meanwhile in the boys division, Marist Brothers High School continued their reign in dominant fashion, finishing well clear at the top with 26 gold, 24 silver and 15 bronze medals, amassing a total of 65.

Suva Grammar backed up their girls’ success with another strong showing in the boys competition, finishing second with 19 gold, 13 silver and 16 bronze medals for a total of 48.

Lomary Secondary School also featured among the top performers, securing third place with 3 gold, 2 silver and 5 bronze medals.

The results highlight the continued strength and depth of both Suva Grammar and Marist, as they maintain their grip on the Zone 2 athletics crowns.

Suva Zone 1 starts tomorrow and you can watch the LIVE action on FBC Sports.

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