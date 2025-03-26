Levuka first for Torch Relay

The National Torch Relay lighting ceremony was officially launched today ahead of the 2025 Coca-Cola Games National Championship.

With anticipation running high, this year is particularly special as the Athletics Association celebrates its 50th anniversary.

The torch will ignite its journey in Levuka tomorrow morning, carrying the spirit of the Games across the nation.

Fiji Secondary Schools Athletics Association acting secretary Biu Colati says it’s a privilege for the association to be able to reach half a century.

“I think we need to clarify that it is the Fiji Secondary Schools Athletics Association that is turning 50, but the game itself is far older than that; it started off in 1961.”

He adds the hard work does not stop here, as there are a lot of other things they hope to implement, and they are grateful for the unwavering support.

Coca-Cola Games Sponsors Coordinator Lawrence Tikaram shares the same sentiment and says it’s been quite a ride for athletics in the country, and they are grateful to be part of the journey.

The National Championship Coca-Cola Games Competition will be held from the 24th to the 26th of next month at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

