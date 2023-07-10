Illegal wind spoils another time for sprinter Hughes at UK championships

[Source: Reuters]

Zharnel Hughes came tantalisingly close to shattering another decades-old British sprint record, winning the 200 metres at the UK Athletics Championships in a blistering 19.87 seconds, spoiled by an illegal wind.

Hughes, who had won the 100m a day earlier in a torrential downpour, dipped under the 20-second barrier for the first time in his career in drier conditions, but the wind of 2.3 metres per second was over the allowable 2.0.

“I felt amazing, I knew I was in good shape,” Hughes said. “I wanted to make it special today, as in the 100m I was soaking wet! I wanted to see what I could do in the dry conditions.

“I’m relieved about the times I’m putting on display at the moment. For a long time I have known these performances have been in me, but to execute them now at this stage is brilliant. I have put so much work in this season, and it’s showing.”

The 27-year-old smashed Linford Christie’s 30-year-old British record in the 100m two weeks ago in a world-leading 9.83, setting a statement ahead of the world championships in Budapest.

Running out of lane seven at the Manchester Regional Arena on Sunday, Hughes came out of the blocks in a few giant strides and ran blind the rest of the way. Joe Ferguson finished second in 20.43.

“The best is yet to come, dropping these times is great,” Hughes said.