David sets sights on Fiji Finals Blue Ribbon

Suva Grammar School’s Claudie David is setting her sights on the blue-ribbon event of the Fiji Finals competition next month after an impressive outing at the Suva Zone Two Atletics competition at the HFC Bank Stadium.

The year-13 student secured gold in the blue ribbon and the 200-meter senior girls events today, stamping her mark in the competition.

Originally from Vanuatu, she has been living in Fiji for a decade now, and has played a huge role for SGS in athletics.

Article continues after advertisement

She also won gold in the senior girls 4x100m event this afternoon, taping for her SGS side to add another gold to her collection.

“I’m aiming for the blue ribbon in the Fiji Finals. I know it will not be easy, but I have been putting in the hard work and I believe that I can achieve this goal of mine.”

David also represented Vanuatu at he 2023 Pacific Games in the Solomon Islands.

Meanwhile, the 4×400 event is about to get underway.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.