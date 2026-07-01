Argentina through to FIFA semis

Argentina after their 3-1 win over Switzerland.

Argentina is through to the FIFA World Cup semis after surviving a thrilling quarter-final against Switzerland this afternoon beating them 3-1.

The defending champs managed to take a 1-nil lead at the break, but Switzerland managed to equalize early in the second spell.

Tied at 1-all, the clash headed into injury time, where Argentina managed to find the back of the net two more times before the final hooter.

Argentina will face England in their semi-final on Thursday, while France plays Spain on Wednesday.

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