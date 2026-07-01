Tubuna impressed with tough competition

After four rounds of the Fiji National Rugby League Vodafone Cup competition, development officer Sale Tubuna says he has seen a lot of improvement from teams compared to last year’s competition.

He noted that teams came more prepare and had a higher understanding of the game and the rules this time around.

With new teams joining the competition this year, Sale Tubuna is excited to see what the next few rounds will be like.

He adds that the women’s division has also been competitive.

Article continues after advertisement

“We have had a few new teams joining this year, lifting the intensity of the competition. We have also seen a lot of growth in the women’s divison and that is a good sign for the sport.”

The tournament will continue over the next few weekends.