Men's U19 selection still in progress

Members of Fiji extended under-19 during a training session earlier this year.

The Fiji Football Association has announced a squad of 54 locally based players for the second phase of the Fiji Under-19 National team selection process, following the successful completion of nationwide open trials and talent identification programs.

The shortlisted players will attend two assessment camps at the Fiji Football Technical Academy in Namosau, Ba, from 19–25 July.

During the camps, they will undergo intensive training sessions and match assessments as the coaching staff continues preparations for the next stage of the national team program.

The first group will report to camp on Sunday, 19 July, at 6.00pm, while the second group is scheduled to report on 22nd July, at 6pm.

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Following the completion of both assessment camps, the squad will be further trimmed before a final group of 23 players is selected for an extended residential camp at the Fiji Football Technical Academy from 26 July to 29 August.