Absence of star players gives room for young emerging talent

Local veteran commentator Raymond Stoddart believes the selection of top players from various districts into the Extra Supermarket Bula FC squad presents a valuable opportunity for young and aspiring footballers to step up in upcoming domestic competitions.

Stoddart noted that many of these senior players had dominated major local tournaments in recent years, and their absence from district teams will now create space for younger players to showcase their talent.

He added that while coaches are often reluctant to field young and inexperienced players, this season will leave them with little choice but to place their trust in emerging talent.

“It’s a very big opportunity, and I’m a very huge supporter of young talent coming through, and I think there’s still a lot of young talent coming through here in Fiji, and teams should take advantage of this opportunity.”

Stoddart is urging young footballers to seize the opportunity, prove their ability, and show they are capable of competing against the best in the country.

Meanwhile, Rewa FC will be facing Labasa in the 2026 Pillay Garments Champions Vs Champions on February 8 at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

