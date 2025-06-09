Youths participation needed in Humanitarian work

[file photo]

The Fiji Red Cross society is committed to advancing gender equality, social inclusion, and youth participation as part of a renewed strategic focus across its humanitarian operations in the country.

The organization recently launched its early action plan which is a first for the region.

Director General of the Fiji Red Cross Society Ragigia Dawai says that with intense climatic episode now begin experienced their support will continue to be delivered on the principles of voluntarism and impartiality, ensuring assistance reaches all communities fairly.

“So, with that being said, yes, it’s a new focus and priority for us to ensure that there is diversity, also to ensure that when we’re providing help, we’re providing not only voluntary help, but impartial help as well.”

Dawai adds that this means not only reaching vulnerable groups but also ensuring they have a voice in shaping the services we provide.

She also commended the roles youth will continue to play in the society’s work.

The Fiji Red Cross states that young people are “integral” to both on-the-ground response efforts and the organization’s leadership pipeline.

