Yaqona theft suspects to front court

Four men charged for their alleged involvement in a series of yaqona thefts in the Northern Division will be produced in the Labasa Magistrates Court today.

Two of the accused persons are 18 years old, while the other two are in their 20s and 30s.

The four were investigated for four cases of yaqona theft from Viriqilai, Korotari, and at the Labasa Market.

All accused persons were jointly charged with theft.

They are also allegedly involved in similar cases from the Nabouwalu and Savusavu area of operation.

