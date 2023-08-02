Yaqona exporter receives timely assistance

A teenage yaqona farmer and exporter in Savusavu has received a kava pounding machine from the government, a boost to his business.

Ravikash Dass has been in the business for the past three years.

He learnt the ropes of trade from his father and established “Noka Premium Kava”.

Dass says the machine will help them meet the demand from their customers in Fiji and abroad.

He thanked the government’s one-third – two-third concept, through which they were able to purchase an additional machine.

Noka Premium Kava supplies to the local market, as well as Tuvalu and Australia.