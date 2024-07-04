Worrisome suicide trend prompts service enhancement

Empower Pacific has disclosed a worrisome figure of 45 reported cases of suicide this year.

Chief Executive Patrick Morgam says Empower Pacific is strengthening its program to extend its mental health and psychological services to as many Fijians as they can.

He says this focus has been further enhanced through a Memorandum of Understanding with the Fijian Broadcasting Corporation and Rotary Club.

Morgam says that Empower Pacific has a free counselling helpline to assist people who are experiencing mental health issues.

“Advertising, social media, Facebook, radio, television. So that people who are in need can call us. We can’t go because of the restrictions and the curfew that were there. So that’s how the counselling helpline came into being. And after COVID-19, we realized how important it was when we saw the number of cases that we were getting. Now, without any advertisements, we will get about 20 calls a day. When we have advertisements running, that is on print media, television, and radio.”

He adds that FBC has a wider range of networking services that will enable them to assist people who are residing on the outskirts of the country.

“The reach with the Fijian Broadcasting Corporation. For people to call from Lau, Rotuma, and the interior of Vanua Levu. It means a lot to us. If they can call us when they hear 5626 on the radio, they call us.”

Rotary Club President Jason Chandra says to assist Empower Pacific, the club has committed around $15,000 towards the promotion of mental health.

“We are deeply grateful to the Fijian Broadcasting Corporation for their generous contribution, which complements and enhances our efforts. This partnership will fund an extensive awareness campaign for Empower Pacific’s 24/7 toll-free counselling line, accessible on 2Day FM, Mirchi FM, and Bula FM, running continuously for one year.”

Rotary Club believes that by creating awareness, they will be able to provide mental health and counselling services to people who genuinely need help.