Workplace injuries rising, fix the law says Anthony

The Fiji Trades Union Congress General warns that more needs to be done to protect workers across different industries.

FTUC General Secretary Felix AnthonyFTUC General Secretary Felix Anthony says workplace safety remains a concern as new figures reveal nearly 2,000 injury cases were recorded last year.

The statistics come from the National Occupational Health and Safety and Workers Compensation Service under the Ministry of Employment.

Anthony says the increasing number of workplace injuries shows that enforcement of safety laws remains weak.

“We believe that the ministry ought to concentrate on the inspections and enforcement of the Occupational Health and Safety at Work Act, and the general workplace regulations, which basically cover all aspects of the workplace and safety of workers.”

Anthony says the law, written almost 30 years ago, no longer fits modern work environments where technology and machinery have changed how people work.

Employment Minister Agni Deo Singh says employers who breach safety rules will face legal action

The Minister states that workplace safety will remain a top priority as the government, employers, and unions push for stronger laws and better protection for all workers.

