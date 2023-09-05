Women entrepreneurs defy all odds

Fijian women are proving that they can succeed in the corporate world despite a variety of obstacles.

At a recent conference of the Pacific Islands Forum’s Women in Leadership in Suva, some aspiring entrepreneurs showcased their enterprises.

According to these women, support has been essential to the expansion of their business.

Entrepreneur Akanisi Latu has overcome many challenges; however, her impairment has failed to dampen her spirit to realize her dream.

“I don’t have a job because of my disability. So I just do the craft whenever I want to and whoever comes can buy. And if I have a market I won’t be able to meet the demand from the customers due to my disability.”

Akanisi Adimaiwai, a skin care entrepreneur, is a single mother and is keen to pass down her knowledge to her son.

“From a young age, I have also taught him how to make oil products and soap and he knows how to do that. He knows how to run the business if I am sick, he knows how to take care of this.”

According to a recent report, women are becoming more involved in entrepreneurship.

The Ministry of Women is fostering this by helping them find markets to exhibit their work.