PM clarifies several women applied for ambassadorial roles

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has admitted he was wrong in stating that no women had applied for ambassadorial posts, clarifying that several female candidates had indeed submitted their expressions of interest.

Rabuka said the applications are processed at various official levels before final recommendations reach him in his capacity as Minister for Foreign Affairs.

“Yes, I was wrong to say none had applied, the applications are dealt with at various Official Levels before final Recommendations are made to me as Minister for Foreign Affairs.”

Article continues after advertisement

The Prime Minister confirmed that one woman had applied for the Geneva post, another for Israel, six for Jakarta, and four for Wellington.

He explained that final selections were made based on recommendations and suitability, with some appointees selected and others posted within the Foreign Affairs Ministry.

Rabuka’s clarification comes following questions raised by individuals who said they had applied for ambassadorial roles after his earlier comments to the Great Council of Chiefs about the need for more female ambassadors.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.