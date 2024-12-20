Woman should have been given a chance, says PM

[File Photo]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has responded to an incident where an elderly woman was allegedly fined $150 by a Land Transport Authority officer for failing to produce an e-transport ticket.

The PM said LTA officers were guided by the law, and if the officer in question acted in accordance with the law, then he was not at fault.

However, Rabuka said that common sense could have prevailed in this instance.

He said the situation could have been handled in another manner and the alleged victim could have been given a second chance.

The PM suggested that the woman could have been allowed the ride and given the opportunity to top-up her card and pay the required fare at the next station.

Transport Minister Ro Filipe Tuisawau echoed similar sentiments and has instructed the LTA to focus on bigger infringements rather than fining public transport passengers.

He said the focus should be on reckless driving, driving under the influence of alcohol, and drunkards who were a nuisance to others using public transportation.