Woman remanded for alleged murder of partner

A 25-year-old woman accused of murdering her partner in their Tavua home has been remanded in custody.

Kenona Toakasa, charged with one count of murder, appeared before Tavua Magistrate Timoci Qalinauci this afternoon.

Her plea has been deferred, and the case has been transferred to the Lautoka High Court.

Disclosures related to the case were also served in court today.

Toakasa will be held in custody at the Natabua Women’s Corrections Centre.

The matter has been adjourned to August 18th.

The accused allegedly seriously assaulted her partner last Friday before fleeing the scene.

The victim was later found motionless with visible injuries by his father and was pronounced dead shortly after

