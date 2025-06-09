Woman arrested, man on the run after Navosa drug raid

[file photo]

A woman has been arrested while police hunt a man who allegedly threatened officers during a drug raid in Navosa yesterday.

Western Division Operations officers were executing a search warrant at a Vunibota Settlement home when the male suspect, armed with a knife, allegedly threatened the team before fleeing on horseback.

During the search, police discovered nearly 2,000 dried plants wrapped in cloth, along with zip lock bags containing dried leaves and seeds, believed to be marijuana.

The 48-year-old woman at the property was taken into custody.

Police says seized materials have been sent for analysis as investigations continue.

The arrests for unlawful possession of marijuana and methamphetamine were also made across the country this week, including at Labasa Market, Makoi, Kadavu, Ba, Naikabula in Lautoka, Savusavu foreshore, Narere, Taveuni, Narayan Jetty in Suva, Sakoca, Lami, and Nabua.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Operations Kasiano Vusonilawe says enforcement will be intensified ahead of the festive season.

He is urging the public to report information via Crimestoppers on 919 or the National Police Command Center on 9905 296.

