WHO targets rising NCDs and weak primary care

Urgent health challenges are at the centre of the 76th WHO Regional Committee for the Western Pacific.

Key concerns include under-resourced primary care, increasing Non-Communicable Diseases, digital health gaps and growing oral health problems.

Outgoing Chairperson of the World Health Organization Regional Committee for the Western Pacific Vainetutai Rose Toki-Brown states the forum allows member states to review progress, address pressing health issues and plan initiatives for vulnerable populations.

She outlined WHO’s work supporting countries to strengthen primary health care and health financing.

Countries including Indonesia, Mongolia and the Philippines have improved funding for primary care and are using data to guide policies and protect the most vulnerable.

“As countries face ageing populations, rising non-communicable diseases, and growing health security risks, transformative primary health care is more urgent than ever.”

Brown also spoke about the rapid rise of digital health, noting challenges in governance, coordination, ethical use and sustainable financing.

She said the regional framework on digital health was helping countries adopt people-centered technologies including artificial intelligence while improving health data governance.

Brown warned that hospital-focused systems remain common despite decades since the Alma-Ata Declaration.

Transformative primary care is urgent as ageing populations, NCD’s and health security risks continue to grow.

Brown stated that oral health issues with tooth decay, gum disease and tooth loss rising by 30 percent over 30 years.

WHO’s regional plan aims to integrate oral health into primary care and lifelong health promotion to improve nutrition, quality of life and preventable disease outcomes.

Permanent Secretary for Health Dr Jemesa Tudravu said the forum allows countries to address cross-border health challenges and align their efforts.

Hosting the meeting also benefits Fiji economically and strengthens national and regional health systems.

“The issues that are discussed concern health, not only in our national settings, but also in the regional setting. And there are health issues that impact across borders. And this is the opportunity where we sit and discuss and come up with solutions and strategies on how we can deal with such trans-border health issues.”

Dr Tudravu explained that major hospitals including CWM Hospital now have privatized MOG services coordinated with the Ministry.

He adds that the Healthy Island Initiative will be updated by Pacific Health Ministers during the forum.

The event opened this morning in Nadi.

