WHO and UNAIDS stress immediate action to combat HIV crisis

Regional Director for the World Health Organization Regional Office for the Western Pacific, Dr. Saia Ma’u Piukala, is calling for urgent action to combat the HIV crisis in the Pacific.

Speaking at the 76th WHO Regional Committee Meeting for WPRO, Dr. Piukala commended Fiji and other member states for recognizing the scale of the challenge and seeking support.

He adds that recent data shows a significant rise in HIV infections across the region.

He says Fiji, in particular, has experienced a tenfold increase in new infections over the past decade, with 2024 marking a concerning spike linked to injectable drug use.

Dr. Piukala emphasized the critical need for stronger political leadership and proactive measures, highlighting that gaps in prevention, late diagnosis, and inadequate treatment coverage must be addressed to improve health outcomes.

Meanwhile, Regional Director of UNAIDS Asia-Pacific, Eamonn Murphy, echoed the urgency of action, stressing the shared responsibility to direct investments toward the right interventions, for the right people, in the right locations.

