Water woes disrupt daily life of Lautoka residents

[File Photo]

Persistent low water pressure since the beginning of this year has become a growing source of frustration for residents along Sukanaivalu Road in Lautoka.

Residents claim that water pressure remains extremely low throughout the day and only returns after 10pm, which Vinay Patel, a resident in the area, says “doesn’t really make sense”.

Patel explained that mornings are the hardest, as families prepare children for school and adults get ready for work.

“The water pressure is lowered, so if someone is using water in the kitchen or something, while the other person is trying to shower, they are facing problems trying to shower because there’s no pressure in the bathroom. So that delays the whole process of people going to work and school.”

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He says that in more than two decades of living in the area, residents have never faced an issue like this.

He claimed that complaints lodged with the Water Authority of Fiji have received little response.

“We’ve tried to contact the Water Authority. In response, we haven’t really received much because they said they will try to get back to us, but there hasn’t been much response.”

Residents claim that they remain unaware of the reason behind the persistent water outages and are urgently seeking solutions, as even basic household chores have become difficult.

FBC News has sent questions to the Water Authority of Fiji.

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