Water problem extends to Ovalau

The three main water sources on Ovalau Island have also reached critical levels, affecting water flow.

The water sources are Totogo, Levuka-vaka-viti, and Waitovu.

The Water Authority of Fiji says this is a result of below-average rainfall in the dam catchment area and the current prolonged dry weather affecting the country.

Article continues after advertisement

WAF states that the reduction in raw water flow from the dam has impacted water production efforts, subsequently affecting treated water levels at the reservoir, and disrupting the water supply to customers within the Levuka System.

WAF’s Hydrology team is actively monitoring the situation.

WAF says it has implemented temporary measures, including valve operations to ration the water supply to customers fed from the Levuka System, during the early mornings and afternoons.

The authority adds these valve operations will allow them to recover adequate water levels at the dam and increase water production during off-peak night hours, ensuring sufficient storage levels to meet peak daytime demand and provide a fair share of water to customers.