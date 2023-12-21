Water cuts frustrate residents

Residents of Sakoca in Tacirua Nasinu have been grappling with persistent water shortages, a longstanding problem that has affected their daily lives.

Despite numerous appeals to the government, residents claimed that they’ve only received irregular water supply, with some last receiving it around Diwali.

Dharman Sami, one of the residents highlighted a year-long struggle with water cuts, urging authorities to address the issue by constructing more reservoirs due to the increasing population in the area.

“My plea is that the responsible authorities look into it and build more reservoirs to cater for these people here, there is so many houses coming up, the lands are being developed and water is a need for us.”

Gyanendra Chand expressed the consistent disruptions from 4 am to 9 am daily.

“We are having water problems here every day, every day in the morning the water is always coming at 4am and goes off at 9am, we have families here we are struggling. We want to know what the government can do about this water problem.”

Niumaia Nayasa, one of the youths in the area emphasized that the water shortage has been ongoing for over a year, severely impacting their livelihoods.

“This water issue has been a constant issue for us for a year now it has started from December last year, sometimes it takes about a week for no water supply at all. We have been requesting the government to assist us at least look into this matter and think of us Sakoca residents because it has been a year now.”

With the ongoing battle of water disruptions, the residents of Sakoca and nearby settlements are appealing to the government for consistent supply amid growing developmental needs in the area.

Meanwhile, FBC News has also reached out to the Water Authority of Fiji and they are yet to respond to the issues raised by Tacirua residents.