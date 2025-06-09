Vunato landfill fire raises health concerns

The fire at the Vunato landfill in Lautoka has continued to burn for nearly four days blanketing nearby communities in thick, toxic smoke and raising serious health and environmental concerns.

Residents in Vunato and nearby areas say the ongoing fire has made breathing difficult, with children and elderly people suffering from coughing, sore throats, and asthma-like symptoms.

Peceli Dau, who had been working as a landfill Supervisor at the site for over a decade, says the residents are struggling to cope with the smoke, and is calling for immediate action to address what he described as a long-standing problem.

“The dump fire is a serious health risk for everyone in Lautoka. The smoke was so thick last night at the Lautoka wharf, it even affected my voice. Many children are getting sick because of it.”

Meanwhile, Lautoka City Council Special Administrator Chair, Taitusi Rasoki, says they have been working continuously, trying to contain the smoke but admits that challenges such as wind direction, tides, and the vastness of the site are making the job difficult.

He says the council is now developing long-term strategies to improve its response to landfill fires.

“First, we will try to erect towers so that it can be manned by the workers. So that as soon as they see smoke from somewhere within the dump site, they can communicate with us.”

Rasoki says health teams will continue monitoring the situation, while measures to prevent future landfill fires are expected to be implemented soon.

“Those are the only actions that we will be taking now. Despite all those challenges, I understand that it is a health hazard and it is a risk to the people that are living in the locality. But the council will do its best to try to stop and eradicate the spread of the fires.”

Fires at the Vunato landfill have become a recurring issue over the years, and residents are urging authorities to act swiftly to prevent further health complications.

