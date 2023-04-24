Voss granted bail

Former Chief Executive of Fiji Link Airways Shaenaz Voss

The Chief Executive of Fiji Link Airways Shaenaz Voss has been granted bail.

Voss is charged with one count of failure to comply with the requirements of the Operator’s Airline Security Programme.

It is alleged that on 8th October 2018, at Nausori Airport in the Central Division being the Chief Executive Officer of Fiji Link failed to comply with the requirements of Fiji Link Operations Airline Security programme on board domestic flight FJ 32.

The 63- year- old appeared in the Nausori Magistrates court this afternoon.

She has been granted bail in the sum of $10,000 with two sureties.

Voss was arrested on Saturday from Nadi International Airport.

The matter has been adjourned to 28th June.

