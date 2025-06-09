Vosarogo rebuts claims of political pressure on ODPP

[File Photo]

Acting Prime Minister Filimoni Vosarogo has clarified that his request to the Solicitor-General was for a legal opinion, not a review of Commission of Inquiry files handled by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

His response comes following a statement from the Leader of Opposition Inia Seruiratu’s who condemned the move for a legal review, claiming the Solicitor-General is implicated in the Commission of Inquiry findings and that such a request could undermine natural justice and the rule of law.

Seruiratu had also cautioned that any political pressure on the ODPP could amount to interference, emphasizing that the constitutional independence of the office must be upheld.

Vosarogo says the Opposition Leader misinterpreted his statement and made what he describes as a “false and reckless” accusation by suggesting political interference in the work of the ODPP.

He clarified that he sought legal advice on the possible implications of ODPP decisions on ongoing court cases linked to issues arising from the Commission of Inquiry.

According to Vosarogo, the legal opinion was needed to brief Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka upon his return to the country earlier this week, as part of official handover procedures.

He stressed that the Solicitor-General has no authority to review ODPP files and acknowledged that ODPP decisions cannot be administratively reviewed outside the courts.

Vosarogo maintains the request stayed within legal boundaries and did not attempt to influence prosecutorial independence.

