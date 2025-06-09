Visitor arrivals show positive growth in May

[ Source: Tourism Fiji/ Facebook ]

Fiji’s tourism industry continues its upward trajectory, with provisional figures from the Fiji Bureau of Statistics showing a steady increase in visitor arrivals for May 2025.

A total of 86,587 visitors arrived during the month, representing a 4.4 percent increase compared to May 2024, which recorded 82,901 arrivals. The latest figures also show a 7.7 percent rise from April 2025, which had 80,363 visitors.

The current numbers also surpass May 2023 arrivals, which stood at 75,147 indicating consistent year-on-year growth.

Of the total visitors in May this year, 84,250 arrived by air, while 2,337 arrived by sea, including 1,835 seamen on fishing vessels and 502 on yachts.

The majority of visitors that is 79.5 percent travelled to Fiji for holidays.

Meanwhile, 7.0 percent visited friends or relatives, 2.6 percent came for business purposes, and 10.9 percent visited for other reasons.

This increase comes as a positive sign for the tourism sector, especially following a drop in arrival figures recorded in February and March this year compared to the same period in 2024.

