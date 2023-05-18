Villagers urged to understand law

[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

Villagers in the Tikina of Ravitaki on Kadavu Island have been reminded to familiarize themselves with the law and their responsibilities as Crime Prevention Committee members.

The Southern Division Community Policing team is conducting “Operation Vueti Sauca” on the island and are currently in Ravitaki for a two-day Crime Prevention Committee Workshop.

The Workshop is phase 2 and 3 of the CPC launching program, following initial consultations held last year where the Chiefs of the nine tikinas moved to work with Police in the setting up of the District CPCs to address crime and other social issues.

Divisional Manager Community Policing, SP Ruci Nasemira told members that they must understand their role as the committee to assist the Fiji Police in making their Tikina safer using the Duavata Community Model.



The Tikina of Ravitaki has seven villages under the district namely Wailevu, Mokoisa, Muani, Ravitaki, Solovola, Nasegai and Matanuku.



