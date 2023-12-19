Veteran journalist passes away at 68

Reputed journalist and former Fiji Sun Editor, Maika Bolatiki. [ Source : Fiji Sun Online]

Reputed journalist and former Fiji Sun Editor Maika Bolatiki passed away at the CWM Hospital in Suva over the weekend.

Bolatiki died at the age of 68 following a short illness.

He is survived by his wife, two daughters, four grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.

Article continues after advertisement

Bolatiki retired from the Fiji Sun last year.

His last position before retiring was with the “Siga Rarama” section, the newly revamped vernacular section of the Fiji Sun.

Bolatiki began his journalism career with the Daily Post in 1991.