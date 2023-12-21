Vessel to undergo special survey protocols

[File Photo]

The Lomaiviti Princess 1 will undergo the necessary special survey protocols to determine the cause of the incident whereby the vessel drifted off the Savusavu lighthouse.

The vessel that departed Savusavu Wharf for Narain Jetty experienced the problem shortly after its departure.

In response to the emergency, the Maritime Safety Authority of Fiji issued directives for the safety and well-being of all passengers and the vessel itself.

Article continues after advertisement

MSAF Chief Executive Joweli Cawaki has stressed the need to ensure the safety and security of all passengers and crew members alike.

Cawaki says they are actively engaging with Goundar Shipping Limited to address the issue.

Manager Shipping, Captain Arthur Small, confirmed to FBC News that they had discontinued the voyage.

Captain Small assured the safety of the passengers and crew on the vessel, especially at a peak time for travelling during the festive season.