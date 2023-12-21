Vessel returns safely

A vessel that was believed to have drifted at sea after it encountered an issue with its engine has returned safely earlier today.

Goundar Shipping Limited’s Lomaiviti Princess 1 which departed Savusavu Wharf for Narain Jetty, experienced the problem shortly after its departure.

Manager Shipping, Captain Arthur Small confirmed to FBC News that they have discontinued the voyage and have taken the risk off their hands.

Captain Small assures the safety of the passengers and crew on the vessel, especially at a peak time for travelling during the festive season.

The company is yet to receive a report from the Boat Master to ascertain the cause of the problem and to avoid the recurrence of the issue in future.