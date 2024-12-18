Vanuatu experiences 14 aftershocks

[Source: ABC]

A New Zealand expert seismologist says the United States Geological Survey (USGS) has located 14 aftershocks in Vanuatu with the largest two being magnitude 5.5 earthquakes.

Dr John Ristau, a GNS Seismologist says there would have been many smaller aftershocks that the USGS hasn’t located.

“There is also the possibility for a larger aftershock(s) of magnitude 6+, and even a small chance (~5%) of a similar size or larger earthquake in the coming days,” he says.

“Aftershocks that are smaller than the mainshock can still cause considerable damage to buildings weakened by the mainshock, so people need to be prepared and cautious.

“Those in New Zealand who experienced significant earthquakes, e.g., Canterbury, Kaikōura, will be aware that aftershock sequences can continue for weeks, months, or even years.

“Vanuatu citizens should listen to relevant government and scientific advice on how best to prepare for and deal with aftershocks.”

Two major earthquakes have hit Vanuatu this week.

The first, a magnitude 7.3 quake, struck off Port Vila on Tuesday, while a smaller one of 6.1 magnitude hit the island nation this morning.

There have been 15 fatalities reported so far, however, authorities believe this number could increase.