Valelevu Ground's future redefined

Residents of Nasinu have been assured that plans for a public recreational space remain on the agenda, even as Valelevu Ground is being assessed as a potential site for a new national hospital.

Minister for Local Government Maciu Naulumisa says Valelevu Ground was originally set aside for recreational use, but the Nasinu Town Council supports the current assessment process, noting that a national hospital would serve the broader public interest.

Naulumisa confirms that the Ministry of Health has engaged consultants to review several possible locations, with Valelevu Ground selected for further analysis based on technical considerations.

He adds that while the site is now under consideration for a major national development, the Nasinu Town Council is actively exploring alternative options to provide a suitable recreational facility for the local community.

Valelevu Ground has been the subject of multiple development proposals over the years. In 2015, it was identified as a potential site for an international stadium, and earlier this year, the Minister told Parliament the ground was operating at a loss, prompting discussions around a combined commercial and recreational development.

The Minister says balancing national infrastructure needs with community spaces remains a priority as consultations continue.

