USAID opens new mission in Fiji

The USAIDS mission has today opened their new Pacific Islands Mission office in Suva.

USAID Administrator Samantha Power says this is part of the US government’s commitment and depends on its relationship with the Pacific Islands.

The mission was one of President Biden’s promises at the U.S. Pacific Islands Summit in 2022.

The new Pacific Mission will support the Pacific development goals in the 2050 Strategy for the Blue Pacific Continent with its first director, Zema Seminegus.

USAID’s mission also aims to improve climate resilience, economic stability, and health care challenges.

The new mission will look after nine Pacific Islands countries, including Fiji, Kiribati, Nauru, Samoa, Tonga, Tuvalu, the Republic of the Marshall Islands, the Federated States of Micronesia, and Palau.