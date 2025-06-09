Unlicensed solar systems face action

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission has warned that any electrical generation system above five kilowatts must have a licence under the Electricity Act 2017.

The Commission states solar installations are rapidly increasing, with grid-connected systems rising in the Western Division and off-grid systems expanding in the North and outer islands.

Hybrid systems combining solar and backup generators are also on the rise as Fijians seek energy security.

FCCC said it has partnered with the United Nations Development Fund to roll out the Fiji Rural Electrification Fund.

The project will deliver clean and affordable energy to communities without grid access, supported by a new rural mini-grid regulatory framework and implementation plan.

The Commission is also working with the Market Development Facility, backed by the Australian Government, to digitise the licensing process.

Consultations are underway with contractors to remove bottlenecks and cut administrative costs.

Since assuming responsibility for generation licensing in 2019, FCCC has issued over 450 licences across Fiji.

These include 147 grid solar, 12 hybrid solar and 18 off-grid systems.

The regulator says strict oversight ensures safe and fair access to electricity while driving Fiji’s transition to renewable energy.

