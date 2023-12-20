Two women drown after boat capsizes

A boat carrying nine individuals from Yasawa capsized on its journey to Lautoka, leading to the drowning of two women aged 47 and 67.

The remaining seven passengers were fortunate to be rescued by fishermen from Lautoka when the incident happened yesterday.

The ill-fated voyage, which began with nine hopeful passengers, quickly turned into a nightmare when the boat overturned ultimately leading to the tragic incident.

The Fiji Police Force is now actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the boat capsizing.