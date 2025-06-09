Two juveniles charged with alleged sacrilege case

Two juveniles aged 15 and 17 will be produced at the Nasinu Magistrates Court today, charged with an alleged case of sacrilege in Newtown earlier this week.

According to Police, the two are alleged to have stolen assorted items such as electrical appliances, rugs and gas burners, which were recovered from during a raid in Valelevu.

They say the two were formally charged with one count of sacrilege each.

Police say as we are well into the school holidays, parents and guardians are cautioned to spend quality time with their children, and be aware of their activities, and who they are spending their time with.

They say that it is easy to end up on the wrong side of the law, when choosing the wrong company, and Police hope, that by constantly encouraging students to use their time constructively, they will have an enjoyable and incident free holidays.

