Turaga urges global responsibility

The Tropical Cyclone Winston

Fiji is leveraging its firsthand experience with extreme weather to advocate for climate justice on the global stage.

Minister for Justice Siromi Turaga highlighted that the country’s severe vulnerability to climate change is evident in events like the 2016 Tropical Cyclone Winston, which killed 44 people and wiped out a third of the national GDP.

He adds that due to rising sea levels, Vunidogoloa in Cakaudrove was Fiji’s first village to be relocated, with 45 more communities also identified for future moves.

Article continues after advertisement

Turaga pointed to the recent ruling by the International Court of Justice, which recognized that major polluting nations have a legal duty to prevent environmental harm and protect the rights of vulnerable countries like Fiji.



[Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji/Facebook]

He emphasized that despite contributing the bare minimum to global emissions, Fiji faces severe climate impacts.

“The international law principles of preventing harm to others, and the right of small island nations like ours to self-determination. The right to live in our lands, to maintain our culture, and to chart our own future.”

Turaga is calling on major polluters to fund climate damage, support adaptation, accelerate emissions reductions, and act now for climate justice.

Opposition MP Faiyaz Koya shares similar views, stating that because of the actions of larger nations, smaller islands must bear the consequences.

“It is a problem not of our own, but it has now given us an avenue to actually do something about it. We have been made to jump through hoops.”



[Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji/Facebook]

Koya stresses the need to ensure that our laws match our international commitments and that existing laws should be strengthened.







Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.