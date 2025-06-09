Tudravu urges caution as probe into alleged Viber leak deepens

file Photo

Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu has reiterated the Fiji Police Force’s commitment to a thorough, impartial, and evidence-based investigation into the alleged leaked Viber messages that have been circulating widely on social media in recent days.

The messages, which allegedly contain exchanges between senior officers and individuals linked to drug-related operations, have triggered intense public scrutiny. However, Tudravu warned that the claims remain unverified.

Responding to fresh allegations involving a senior officer, the Commissioner stressed that the investigation is ongoing and that verifying the source, context, and authenticity of the leaked messages is critical before any conclusions are drawn.

He says the online circulation of names and claims represents only one side of the story, and investigators will focus strictly on facts rather than speculation.

“It’s not really easy and we would like to untangle some of the networks that are already there and to follow that network, it really needs human intellect and also the technology in order for us to get this thing resolved and untangled.”

Tudravu also confirmed that investigators will be obtaining a statement from Alexandra Forwood, who will determine the extent of the information she is willing to provide.

He emphasised that all officers named in the alleged conversations will continue with their duties as normal, adding that no action will be taken unless credible, corroborated evidence supports the claims made in the leaked messages.

