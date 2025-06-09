Trio remanded in custody over alleged Samabula murder

Three tertiary students charged with murder have been remanded in custody for the next two weeks by the Suva Magistrate’s Court.

The accused Alexander Vasuca, Aisake Lovobalavu, and Manoa Wailevu will reappear at the magistrate’s court four on March 27 at 9am.

The case is expected to be transferred to the High Court due to the seriousness of the offence.

The trio are charged in relation to the alleged murder of a 30-year-old man whose body was found at Nauluvatu Settlement in Samabula, Suva, on Sunday morning.

Article continues after advertisement

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.