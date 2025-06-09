Tribute set for George Fiji

The Homecoming Festival Fiji will go ahead as planned from September 5 to 7 at King Charles Park in Nadi.

It will honour the life and legacy of its founder, George “Fiji” Veikoso, who passed away last month.

Organisers say they have worked closely with his family and estate to keep his vision alive.

They state the festival is now more than music, it’s a tribute to the man who brought Pacific sounds to the world.

The three-day event will celebrate his influence on culture, unity and identity across the region. The full artist lineup will be revealed on August 14.

Organisers has acknowledged the public for the support and say they are committed to making it a powerful farewell for the icon.

Fans are encouraged to show up in numbers to honour Fiji’s dream.









