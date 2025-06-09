Trial for Sayed-Khaiyum, Sagar set for next August

[file photo]

The Suva Magistrates Court has set trial dates from the 24th to the 28th of August next year for the former Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Chief Executive and its Chief Financial Officer.

Riyaz Sayed-Khaiyum and Vilmesh Sagar appeared before Magistrate Charles Ratakele this morning.

Sayed-Khaiyum is charged with abuse of office for a gain and general dishonesty causing a loss for allegedly pursing five legal cases without the board’s approval between 2017 and 2024 costing $138,813.37

While Sagar is charged with general dishonesty causing a loss for allegedly approving $15, 075.88 in payments to R Patel Lawyers without proper approval in 2023.

Gul Fatima appeared for Sayed-Khaiyum while Ritesh Singh represented Sagar.

Fatima informed the court that she will not be able to agree to an earlier date due to other matters before the high court.

The defense counsels stated that PTC has not been agreed to due to certain facts and documents.

They also stated that they had requested for certain documents for quite some time from FICAC as part of their disclosures which has yet to be provided.

The state will be calling on 10 witnesses in this matter during the trial.

Bail has been extended for the duo and the matter will be called on the 18th of June to check on PTC matters.

