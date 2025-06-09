Trashboom initiative launched to address pollution

[File Photo]

A Trashboom initiative has been launched to bolster plastic pollution control and waste management.

The Trashboom – a floating barrier designed to intercept river waste – has already been deployed in Suva’s water bodies, including Nabukalou Creek.

Trashboom Pacific Director Wayne Fuakilau says 11 systems are now operational, having already intercepted over 10,000 kilograms of waste.

“The main focus here is to reduce plastic that’s leaking into the marine ecosystem, PET bottles, and soft plastics. What we’re trying to do is intercept from the source before we do reactive picking up trash by the beach.”

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Fuakilau adds the team is exploring ways to recycle the collected plastic into valuable products.

Speaking at the installation, Minister for Climate Change Lynda Tabuya stated the barriers will prevent waste from reaching the ocean while improving waste monitoring.

“It provides valuable information about the types of waste that move through our waterways, and a dedicated team from Trashboom Pacific also helps us in monitoring and analyzing all waste collected.”

She added that the data collected will strengthen national policies, such as the National Plastics Inventory.

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