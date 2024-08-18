Transformation noted in advertising industry

Pasifika Communications Managing Director, Dale Hermanson

In the past 30 years, the advertising industry in Fiji has experienced significant changes as previously, advertising options were limited to traditional media.

This was emphasized by Pasifika Communications Managing Director Dale Hermanson during the company’s 30th-anniversary celebration yesterday.

Hermanson states that the industry has undergone significant transformation due to the emergence of digital media, which has revolutionized advertising.

He also emphasizes diversifying strategies and providing a broader range of advertising options that cater to the market’s changing needs.

“And we’ve had to adapt all the time. We have to adapt every time a new competitor comes into the picture. We have to adapt every time something happens in the economic landscape, every time there are changes in government policy.”

Pasifika Communications states that the advertising industry in Fiji is now more dynamic and competitive than ever before.