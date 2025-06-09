Projects lag despite incentives

[File Photo]

Fiji has provided close to one billion dollars in tax incentives to the tourism sector, but several major projects are facing delays due to regulatory and infrastructure constraints.

Speaking during a panel at the Third Fiji Tourism Convention, Fiji Revenue and Customs Service Chief Executive Udit Singh said around $850 million in short-term investment incentives were granted to the tourism industry last year alone.

Singh says over the past three years, tourism-related incentive packages have totaled about one billion dollars, covering investment concessions ranging from five to fifty years.

Article continues after advertisement

“Some of them are related to environmental impact systems. Some of them are related to permits. Some of them are related to the availability of funding permits. And construction-related issues. So, you know, there’s a holistic approach to supporting the tourism industry in terms of making sure that there’s infrastructure.”

However, he states that despite the high uptake of incentives, several approved projects are not progressing at the expected pace.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.