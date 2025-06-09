TLTB says staff hiring based on competency

[Photo: FILE]

The iTaukei Land Trust Board maintains that staffing is based on competency and job requirements, following concerns raised about gender balance during a Standing Committee on Social Affairs meeting.

Committee Chair Iliesa Vanawalu noted that the workforce currently stands at 173 male and 100 female staff, and questioned whether the board was working toward Sustainable Development Goal targets for gender balance.

In response, TLTB Chief Executive Solomone Nata says recruitment decisions are driven primarily by skills and the demands of land administration.

Nata told the committee that many positions require officers to work in remote, challenging environments involving long hours in the field and extended consultations with landowners.

He adds that the board aims to maintain a practical staffing mix suited to operational realities, sometimes pairing male officers with female assistants depending on the assignment.

While acknowledging the importance of gender considerations, Nata stressed that the priority remains ensuring staff are “fit for purpose” and able to meet the physical and logistical demands of the job.

The committee emphasized that improving gender balance remains a key SDG focus area as government entities move forward with workforce development.

